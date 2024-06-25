Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") announces that Alain Lévesque will be joining the Company's management team as CFO effective June 25, 2024, replacing Robert Boisjoli who will be resigning his position as CFO effective the same date in order to devote his full attention to other business interests.

Mr. Lévesque has 20 years of experience in the field of financial reporting and the management of corporations including several in the mining sector. He brings a solid background in the mining sector with a depth of experience in financial reporting and corporate governance, as well as experience in capital markets and finance, including debt financing, royalty sales and corporate transactions. His experience in the mining industry is diverse ranging from exploration corporations to production. Mr. Lévesque began his career as an auditor in two major accounting firms, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP and Deloitte LLP, where he worked for 10 years. He then worked as a consultant for various corporations and held the position of Chief Financial Officer for publicly traded companies. Mr. Lévesque is a CPA and a member of l'Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Université Laval in 1995.

The Company's CEO, Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Lévesque to the team. His appointment as CFO is part of our continuing evolution toward becoming a Québec-oriented and focused gold company. His background, experience and contacts will be invaluable as we implement our business plan of leading the consolidation of Québecois gold projects in addition to advancing our Muus Gold Project in Chibougamau-Chapais in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD. In this regard, our recently announced name change to Mines D'Or Orbec will become effective on or about June 30. I would also like to thank Mr. Boisjoli for his commitment to the Company. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

The Company further announces that Jean-Patrick Larivière, is resigning from the Company's Board of Directors in order to devote his full attention to other business interests effective as of today's date. The Company's board thanks Mr. Larivière for his help and guidance over the years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.



About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration and growth company that owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Blue Thunder has announced that exploration of the Muus project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 12.5% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, info@bluethundermining.com

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, the Company's CEO (PG, FAusIMM), who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, anticipated exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, the ability to complete the required permitting, the ability to complete the exploration program and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program, the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

