Casal Garcia, the renowned Portuguese wine brand, is proud to announce a remarkable milestone this year its 85th anniversary! As the best-selling Portuguese wine in the USA and the number 1 Vinho Verde wine in the world, Casal Garcia holds a special place in the hearts of wine enthusiasts nationwide.

To commemorate this significant occasion, Casal Garcia is lighting up New York City's iconic Times Square with a spectacular advertisement in the giant twins' screens. From June 10th to July 7th, Times Square will be illuminated with the vibrant colors and rich history of Casal Garcia, showcasing its longstanding commitment to quality winemaking.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone as the first Portuguese wine featuring in times square iconic screens," said Isabel Barbosa, Senior Brand Manager of Casal Garcia. "This billboard in Times Square is a tribute to our heritage, our commitment to quality, and our passion for creating exceptional wines."

**Event Highlights:**

**Date:** June 10th July 7th

- **Location:** Times Square, New York City

- **Feature:** Spectacular digital giant twins screens celebrating Casal Garcia's 85 years of winemaking excellence

We invite media outlets and wine enthusiasts to witness this iconic display and join us in celebrating this momentous occasion. The Times Square display is designed to captivate and inspire, reflecting Casal Garcia's dedication to its craft and its global reach.

**About Casal Garcia:**

Casal Garcia is a prestigious Portuguese wine brand known for its high-quality Vinho Verde. For 85 years, Casal Garcia has been dedicated to crafting wines that reflect the vibrant culture and tradition of Portugal. As the best-selling Vinho Verde in the USA, Casal Garcia continues to be a favorite among wine enthusiasts for its refreshing taste and exceptional quality.

