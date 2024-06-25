Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.: Montrose Environmental Group Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report providing updates on the Company's sustainability journey along with insights into its innovative work supporting clients and communities across the globe.

The 2023 Sustainability Report highlights key elements of Montrose's long-term business sustainability efforts, including caring for employees, serving communities, positively impacting our environment and effecting meaningful change.

"At Montrose, we view our business' sustainability as core to our decision framework," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "Our sustainability approach addresses the elements identified by our materiality assessment, focusing on factors most relevant to our business, stakeholders and employees. This informs our comprehensive strategy for serving and assisting our clients - the One Montrose way. This means integrating sustainable practices into our daily operations, while also providing clients with cutting-edge solutions to maximize their positive impact on our shared environment."

Key 2023 accomplishments for Montrose include:

Expanding the disclosure of the Company's energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including recalculating the 2022 baseline inventory and undertaking an enhanced Scope 3 emissions inventory;

Developing near-term targets to underpin the Company's net zero goal and submitting them to SBTi for validation;

Completing strategic acquisitions, including Matrix Solutions, Greenpath Energy and Vandrensning, to better serve the Company's clients and deepen expertise in new geographies;

Completing an organization-wide talent and compensation review to identify future leaders, assess talent gaps and chart future opportunities;

Strengthening our cybersecurity measures by expanding the Company's dedicated cybersecurity team, establishing a Generative AI Policy and implementing an automated security flaw remediation process; and

Successfully launching two new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) along with continued investment in our Diversity, Fairness and Inclusion program and our WeLEAD mentorship program.

Additionally, the Company provides updates on its two long-term sustainability goals:

Achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2040; and

Achieving and maintaining gender balance across its workforce by 2040.

Read Montrose's 2023 Sustainability Report to learn more about the Company's commitments, innovative solutions and contributions to improving our planet.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

