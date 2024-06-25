BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 June 2024 were:

676.61p Capital only

687.15p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 99,063 Ordinary shares on 21st June 2024, the Company has 91,261,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 11,948,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.