Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
Date: 25th June 2024
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
M&M Investment Company Ltd
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.00
20,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,000
£160,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction
25 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Link Company Matters, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1950