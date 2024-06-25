Anzeige
25.06.2024 13:18 Uhr
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

Date: 25th June 2024

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

M&M Investment Company Ltd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£8.00

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000

£160,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

25 June 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950


