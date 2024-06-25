Recommended All-share Combination Of DS Smith Plc With International Paper Company Offer Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The boards of International Paper Company ("International Paper") and DS Smith Plc ("DS Smith") are pleased to announce the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (the "HSR Act") for the proposed combination of DS Smith with International Paper. This is an important step in the consummation of the proposed combination as the expiration removes the HSR Act's bar to closing. Completion of the Combination remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining Conditions, including regulatory clearance being received from the European Commission and the sanctioning of the Scheme by the Court. International Paper and DS Smith still expect the Scheme to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Rule 2.7 announcement released by International Paper and DS Smith on April 16, 2024.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal adviser to International Paper in connection with the Combination. Sidley Austin LLP is acting as US antitrust legal adviser to International Paper in connection with the Combination. Slaughter and May is acting as legal adviser to DS Smith in connection with the Combination. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as US legal adviser to DS Smith in connection with the Combination.

SOURCE International Paper