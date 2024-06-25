Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.06.2024 13:37 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Jun-2024 / 13:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 120.1318 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39956 
CODE: COUK LN 
ISIN: LU1407891602 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407891602 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      COUK LN 
Sequence No.:  330148 
EQS News ID:  1932715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.