

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled its new Cybertruck in the U.S. to fix technical glitches related to front windshield wiper motor controller. The company also issued a separate recall to fix a trim piece of the new Cybertruck. Tesla will notify the owners, and repair will be done free of cost. The company filed the recall in documents with The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Tesla's new Cybertruck was unveiled on November 30, 2023. This is the fourth recall for the new Cybertruck. The latest recalls, each, affect around 11,000 trucks.



