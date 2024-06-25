Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006650450
Issuer Name
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Norway
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.941700
0.046550
2.988250
1730779
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.987840
0.111590
3.099430
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006650450
1703816
2.941700
Sub Total 8.A
1703816
2.941700%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall)
N/A
26963
0.046550
Sub Total 8.B1
26963
0.046550%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
24-Jun-2024
13. Place Of Completion
New York, New York