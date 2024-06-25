Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Lang & Schwarz
25.06.24
15:46 Uhr
27,695 Euro
-0,855
-2,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,65027,74015:47
0,0000,00013.06.
GlobeNewswire
25.06.2024 14:11 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash   
 Equity membership of Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. The membership will   
 expire as of Friday June 28th, 2024. Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. has   
 traded with member ID CSV in the INET Trading System.             
Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. INET ID: CSV Last day of trading:  
 June 28, 2024                                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 37532196 or +44 (0) 20 3753  
 2195.                                     
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1230558
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.