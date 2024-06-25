Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660
München
25.06.24
08:08 Uhr
14,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2024 14:11 Uhr
Marimekko Corporation: Invitation to Marimekko Capital Markets Day 2024

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 25 June 2024 at 15.00 p.m.

Invitation to Marimekko Capital Markets Day 2024

Marimekko has the pleasure to invite investors, financial analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 from 13.30 until 16.30 EEST.

During the event, Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with other members of top management will elaborate on the progress of Marimekko's strategy for years 2023-2027: Scaling up the Marimekko business and growth especially in international markets.

The event will be held in English. Institutional investors, analysts and media are welcome to join the physical event at the Marimekko Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. The Capital Markets Day can also be followed via a live webcast.

Institutional investors, financial analysts and media representatives may already register for the physical Capital Markets Day event at ir@marimekko.com. A detailed agenda of the Capital Markets Day as well as information on participation via the webcast will be available closer to the event date on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/.

A recording and the presentation materials of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website after the event.


Further information:

Anna Tuominen, Communications Director
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Key Media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 37 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
