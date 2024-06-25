Marimekko Corporation: Invitation to Marimekko Capital Markets Day 2024

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 25 June 2024 at 15.00 p.m.



Invitation to Marimekko Capital Markets Day 2024



Marimekko has the pleasure to invite investors, financial analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 from 13.30 until 16.30 EEST.

During the event, Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with other members of top management will elaborate on the progress of Marimekko's strategy for years 2023-2027: Scaling up the Marimekko business and growth especially in international markets.

The event will be held in English. Institutional investors, analysts and media are welcome to join the physical event at the Marimekko Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. The Capital Markets Day can also be followed via a live webcast.

Institutional investors, financial analysts and media representatives may already register for the physical Capital Markets Day event at ir@marimekko.com. A detailed agenda of the Capital Markets Day as well as information on participation via the webcast will be available closer to the event date on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/.

A recording and the presentation materials of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website after the event.



Further information:



Anna Tuominen, Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



