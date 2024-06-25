The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Within the 'Net Asset Value' announcement released at 16:06 on 24 June 2024 (ID: 5197223) the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc as at 21 June 2024 should read £1015.75 per Ordinary share as opposed to £995.21 as previously announced. A corrected version of the full announcement is reproduced below.

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

21 June 2024 £1015.75 per Ordinary share.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

25 June 2024