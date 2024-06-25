The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Within the 'Net Asset Value' announcement released at 16:06 on 24 June 2024 (ID: 5197223) the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc as at 21 June 2024 should read £1015.75 per Ordinary share as opposed to £995.21 as previously announced. A corrected version of the full announcement is reproduced below.
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
21 June 2024 £1015.75 per Ordinary share.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
25 June 2024