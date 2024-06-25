David's Bridal Launches First Exclusive Shapewear Collection - Shapewear DB Studio

David's Elevates Style, Beauty, Confidence and Comfort With an Expanded Focus on Stunning Shapewear, Ensuring She'll Embrace the Perfect Fit for All Occasions

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, bridesmaid, and special occasion authority, today announced the launch of its first exclusive shapewear collection - Shapewear DB Studio. This marks another significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing comprehensive shaping and fitting solutions for weddings, proms, graduations, formals, quinceañeras, homecomings, date nights, and more, helping to create magical moments for every occasion.





Recognizing the stress that can often come with getting ready for an important event, Shapewear DB Studio offers under-the-dress solutions that let you celebrate all day with the perfect match. Customers can feel even more beautiful, comfortable, and confident with soft, breathable, compression-focused products that are carefully designed to ensure a fabulous fit. Playing dress-up should be joyous, and it all starts with what goes on first.

The first-ever Shapewear DB Studio collection offers four standout shapewear styles, available in sizes S-2XL. Embracing affordable luxury, prices range from $24.95-$49.95 and products include light to medium compression. Every detail has a purpose, so customers can find unique components like no-pinch shaping waistbands, non-slip grips, tummy smoothing qualities, and more.

Specific products within the collection include:

Beautifully Bare! High-Rise Shaping Thong : At $24.95, the high-rise shaping thong offers light compression, a no-pinch shaping waistband, and a seamless edge.

: At $24.95, the high-rise shaping thong offers light compression, a no-pinch shaping waistband, and a seamless edge. So Sleek! High-Rise Shaping Briefs: At $34.95, the high-rise shaping briefs offer medium compression, a no-pinch shaping waistband, a non-slip grip at waist and booty, and a seamless edge.

At $34.95, the high-rise shaping briefs offer medium compression, a no-pinch shaping waistband, a non-slip grip at waist and booty, and a seamless edge. Flaunt It! Mid-Rise Shaping Shorts: At $39.95, the mid-rise shaping shorts offer medium compression, tummy smoothing, a non-slip grip at waist, and breathable panels.

At $39.95, the mid-rise shaping shorts offer medium compression, tummy smoothing, a non-slip grip at waist, and breathable panels. Nice Booty! High-Rise Shaping Shorts: At $49.95, the high-rise shaping shorts offer medium compression, tummy smoothing, a non-slip grip at waist and legs, and booty sculpting.

"We are always keeping a pulse on retail trends and gaps in the market. Our customers told us they wanted extraordinary fitting shapewear without sacrificing comfort while complimenting their budget," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain for David's Bridal. "There's nothing worse than purchasing expensive shapewear that rolls down at the waist or bunches up in inconvenient areas. Our thoughtfully designed, exclusively curated, and affordably priced Shapewear DB Studio collection takes into consideration the comfort of our customers while offering innovative and fashion-forward solutions to help them feel their best for whatever exciting occasion they're shopping for."

This launch further cements David's trailblazing journey of transformation, with "5-star fit" being a cornerstone of brand differentiation.

This new collection is now available online at davidsbridal.com, and in our stores nationwide. To learn more, visit davidsbridal.com.

