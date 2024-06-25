

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it has received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application for ABBV-951 for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The FDA cited observations that were identified during inspection of a third-party manufacturer listed in the New Drug Application.



The company noted that the inspection at the facility did not involve ABBV-951 or any AbbVie medicine. AbbVie stated that the CRL does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug or device-related testing.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken