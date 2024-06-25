Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Jun-2024 / 13:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 25 June 2024 Director Shareholder Britvic plc (the "Company") announces vesting on 23 June 2024 of awards over the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares") made on 6 September 2023 under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Executive Director, pursuant to her agreement on replacement awards at her commencement. Details of the number of Shares under the RSP that vested in respect of Executive Director is as follows: Name of Executive Director Position Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 24,841 11,717

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Director and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding interests as a potential beneficiary of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Person Capital Rebecca Napier 13,124 n/a 0 13,124 0.000%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 24 June 2024 at aprice of 1,176.20 pence per Share.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP11.762 11,717 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 11,717 -- Price GBP137,815.35 (e) Date and time of the transaction 24 June 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2023 Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0 24,841 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume n/a -- Price GBP0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 24 June 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: DSH TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 330154 EQS News ID: 1932765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)