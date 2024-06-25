Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Travel Email Marketing - Now Offered on Visited App

Visited has launched a new and innovative email marketing advertising platform, offering unique segmentation that's never been seen in the travel industry.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Arriving In High Heels Corp., the company behind the popular travel app Visited, now offers travel email marketing services for U.S.-based travelers. Visited's travel marketing email list of 300,000+ U.S.-based travelers offers unique segmentation not commonly seen on most platforms.

Never before could advertisers segment travelers based on where the travelers want to visit or what their interests are as identified by them. "It is an innovative travel product because we can email users that live in a specific city or state, that want to visit a specific country, state or destination. We can also segment further based on what experiences they'd like to have abroad," said Anna Kayfitz, CEO of Arriving in High Heels Corporation.

Data is collected via the app Visited, which now has over 2+ million downloads, with the majority of users using iOS devices and having visited on average 15 countries. The user signs up and maps where they have been and where they want to go. Travel lists allow users to select destinations or places that they have been to or want to go based on their point of interest or experience. With over 150 lists and growing, there is no shortage of segmentation possibilities, including hotel chains, cruise ships, art museums, snorkeling destinations and more.

To learn more about Visited's travel email marketing services or about the app, check out visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company that is behind the Visited app. The visited app was created for the purpose of keeping track of a user's travel and bucket list. It has expanded into travel planning by adding destinations of interest based on travel lists. The app was developed by data-driven travelers and has important insights into the number of countries a traveler has been to and what percentage of their personal travel journey they are on, as well as many other travel stats.

