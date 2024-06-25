Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 15:36 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR



The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 May 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 July 2024.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 25 June 2024


