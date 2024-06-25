Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has been awarded orders totaling $1.2 million.

According to CEO Lee Hamre, the company won an order for two refurbished Taylor Equipment Reach Stackers shipping to a customer in Montreal, Canada. The Company also inked an order from a customer in Massachusetts for a Taylor Equipment T-520 Forklift with a 52,000-pound lifting capacity.

This 52,000 lb. Taylor forklift can handle all heavy lifting needs. This unit runs on Diesel, has pneumatic tires that are dual drive, and has over 10' of lifting capabilities. All the safety features are on the truck as well.





Taylor Equipment T-520 Forklift



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/214219_9283370e1420081a_001full.jpg





Taylor Equipment Reach Stacker



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/214219_9283370e1420081a_002full.jpg

The Taylor Equipment Reach Stackers versatile machines that handle many diverse types of containers. With a telescopic boom, it can stack 5-High 1st row, 4-High 2nd row and 3-High 3rd row (9-ft 6-in Loaded). It also has a 20-40 ISO Container Handling Attachment, with rotation, side shift, expansion/retraction and damping.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company's Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214219

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.