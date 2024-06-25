Offshore Support Vessel Market worth $36.3 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Support Vessel Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $25.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $36.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The global Offshore Support Vessel Market is anticipated to grow at a higher level. There are various drivers responsible for the growth of the market such as government policies and incentives and technological advancements among others. The rising global demand for energy, particularly from developing countries, pushes the need for increased offshore exploration and production, subsequently driving the OSV market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Offshore Support Vessel Market"

260 - Tables

70 - Figures

300 - Pages

Offshore Support Vessel Market Scope:

Shallow water, by application, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Maintenance and refurbishment of aging offshore infrastructure in shallow waters are critical activities that heavily rely on the support of offshore support vessels (OSVs). Over time, offshore installations such as oil platforms, pipelines, and production facilities deteriorate due to harsh marine conditions, necessitating regular upkeep to ensure their safety, efficiency, and compliance with environmental regulations. OSVs play a crucial role in these operations by providing the necessary transportation, logistical support, and specialized equipment needed for maintenance tasks.

These vessels are equipped to handle a wide range of activities, including inspection, repair, and replacement of structural components, as well as the deployment of divers and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for underwater work. Additionally, OSVs offer essential services such as supply runs, waste removal, and crew transport, ensuring that maintenance operations proceed smoothly and without interruption. The presence of reliable OSVs ensures that aging infrastructure can be effectively managed, reducing the risk of accidents and prolonging the operational lifespan of offshore assets. This ongoing demand for maintenance and refurbishment services drives the growth and development of the OSV market, particularly in regions with extensive shallow water installations.

Offshore Oil & Gas, by end-user industry, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The expansion of exploration and production activities in emerging offshore markets, particularly in deepwater reserves and Arctic regions, is creating significant new opportunities for offshore support vessel operators and manufacturers. These frontier areas are attracting substantial investments from oil and gas companies seeking to tap into previously unexplored or underexplored hydrocarbon reserves.

Deepwater reserves, often found off the coasts of countries like Brazil, Guyana, and West Africa, present unique challenges and opportunities. The complex and demanding nature of deepwater drilling operations necessitates specialized support vessels equipped with advanced technology and capabilities. These vessels must be able to operate in harsh conditions, provide reliable support for drilling rigs, transport personnel and supplies, and ensure safety and efficiency in deepwater environments.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Offshore Support Vessel Market.

The relentless global demand for energy continues to drive significant growth in offshore exploration and production activities, especially in resource-rich regions like the Gulf of Mexico. This area's abundant oil and gas reserves attract major energy companies and independent operators, making it a prime target for exploration and production initiatives. Offshore support vessels (OSVs) play a crucial role in these ventures, providing essential services such as transporting supplies, equipment, and personnel, as well as performing specialized functions like anchor handling and subsea construction support. Technological advancements in OSV design, including dynamic positioning systems and automated tools, have enhanced operational efficiency and safety, further boosting their importance in offshore operations.

Key Market Players of Offshore Support Vessel Industry:

Some of the major players in the Offshore Support Vessel Market are A.P. Moller-Maersk (Denmark), Tidewater Inc. (US), BOURBON (France), Edison Chouset Offshore (US), and Deltamarin Ltd (Europe). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

