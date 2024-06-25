Michter's Distillery: Michter's Distillery to Release 2024 Legacy Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for America's 248th Birthday, Michter's Distillery will be releasing its Legacy Series this July. Comprised of Shenk's Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey and Bomberger's Declaration Kentucky Straight Bourbon, this special release is vintage-dated with the year of the bottling, in this case 2024.

Each release of Shenk's and each release of Bomberger's has differed from those of previous years. "While there is some continuity from year to year, our production team makes creative adjustments to each edition of these whiskeys," observed Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

In 1753, Swiss Mennonite farmer John Shenk founded Shenk's distillery in Pennsylvania. This distillery was later renamed Bomberger's Distillery in the 1800s before its name changed again to Michter's Distillery in the mid-20th Century. It is this heritage that the Michter's Legacy Series honors.

Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee said, "In the 2024 Shenk's release, we used rye, malted rye, and for the first time caramel malt, which offers a nice creaminess to complement the whiskey's herbaceous qualities and notes of spice." Some of the barrels used in the production of Shenk's include oak sourced from the Vosges region of France, which is air dried and seasoned for 24 months before being toasted to Michter's exacting specifications.

Like Shenk's, the 2024 release of Bomberger's has some malted rye in its recipe. "This year's release of Shenk's and Bomberger's is a reflection of the passion the team has for making exciting whiskeys with a thoughtful touch of exploration," commented Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. "The 2024 edition of Bomberger's continues the use of some Chinquapin (Quercus muehlenbergii) oak to accentuate the dark chocolate and stewed fruit notes in this big whiskey that are then complemented by the spice notes offering a bold, rich, balanced complexity and a long lingering warm finish for your drinking indulgence." This year's Chinquapin oak was air dried and seasoned outdoors for 36 months before toasting and charring.

Shenk's is 91.2 proof (45.6% ABV) and has a U.S. suggested retail price of $110. Bomberger's is 108 proof (54% ABV) and has a U.S. suggested retail price of $120.

In late October 2023, whiskey history was made when the UK-based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. An American whiskey (Michter's) was finally voted the World's Most Admired Whiskey. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:

Joseph J. Magliocco

+1 (502) 774-2300 x580

jmagliocco@michters.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447105/Michters_Distillery_2024_Legacy_Series.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923917/MICHTER_S_DISTILLERY__LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michters-distillery-to-release-2024-legacy-series-302181760.html