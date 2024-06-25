Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
25 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Director declaration
Non-Executive Director and Chair Andrew Fisher has been appointed as a non-executive director of Believe SA, a French listed business, with effect from 21 June 2024. Andrew will also be a member of their Audit and CSR Committees.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2).
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk