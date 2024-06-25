Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

25 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Non-Executive Director and Chair Andrew Fisher has been appointed as a non-executive director of Believe SA, a French listed business, with effect from 21 June 2024. Andrew will also be a member of their Audit and CSR Committees.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2).

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


