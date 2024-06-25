The "Greece Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs, Market Size Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction industry in Greece is expected to grow by 6.1% to reach EUR 244 million in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in Greece is expected to reach EUR 307.4 million by 2028.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Greece. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Key Features

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Greece.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Greece.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns beams, and other.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Greece.

With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

Greece by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Greece by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Greece by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Greece by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns Beams

Other

Greece by Prefabricated Product

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Iron Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Greece by Prefabrication Construction Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faausg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625977025/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900