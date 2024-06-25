ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2024

ICG Enterprise Trust plc



25 June 2024



Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2024

NAV per Share of 1,925p Highlights



NAV per Share of 1,925p (31 January 2024: 1,909p); NAV per Share Total Return of 1.2% during the quarter and 4.3% over the last twelve months (5 year annualised: 14.5%)

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 0.5% during the quarter and 4.8% on an LTM basis (5 year annualised: 16.2%)

Total Realisations of £29m and New Investments of £32m

Two Full Exits completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 29.2%

Progressive dividend policy maintained: first quarter dividend of 8.5p per share (Q1 FY24: 8p). Board intends to pay total dividends of at least 35p per share for FY25 (FY24: 33p)

£7.0m returned via ongoing share buyback programme in Q1 FY25 (Q1 FY24: £3.1m)

Implementing FY25 opportunistic buyback programme: £7.4m returned since it was announced on 8 May 2024



1 Up to and including 21 June 2024

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Annualised Performance to 30 April 2024 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 0.5% 4.8% 14.6% 16.2% 13.4% NAV per Share Total Return 1.2% 4.3% 13.0% 14.5% 13.1% Share Price Total Return (0.8)% 17.3% 6.4% 9.3% 10.7% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return 7.5% 7.5% 7.4% 5.4% 5.8%

Portfolio activity overview for Q1 FY25 Primary Direct Secondary Total ICG-managed Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 1.1% 1.0% (2.0)% 0.5% (1.1)% Portfolio Return in Sterling 1.8% 1.9% (0.9)% 1.3% (0.3)% New Investments £31m £1m - £32m £4m Proceeds £13m £1m £16m £29m £19m New fund Commitments £28m - - £28m - Closing Portfolio value £746m £402m £222m £1,370m £422m % Total Portfolio 54% 29% 16% 100% 31%

MANAGER'S REVIEW

Our investment strategy

We focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses in developed markets that exhibit defensive growth characteristics which we believe will support strong and resilient returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Direct and Secondary investments. Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe, including the UK, which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance framework.

Investments managed by ICG accounted for 31% of the Portfolio.

Medium-term target Q1 FY25 Five-year average 1. Target Portfolio composition 1 Investment category Primary ~50% 55% 59% Direct ~25% 29% 27% Secondary ~25% 16% 14% Geography North America ~50% 45% 40% Europe (inc. UK) ~50% 49% 53% Other - 6% 7% 2. Balance sheet Net cash/(Net debt)2 ~0% (3)% (1)% 1 As percentage of Portfolio; 2 (Net cash)/net debt as a percentage of NAV

Performance overview

At 30 April 2024, the Portfolio was valued at £1,370m. The Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the quarter was 0.5% and in Sterling terms the Portfolio value grew by 1.3%

ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of 1.2% during the quarter, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 1,925p

Over the last five years ICG Enterprise Trust has generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 14.5%

Movement in the Portfolio

£m 3 months to 30 April 2024 Opening Portfolio £1,349m Total New Investments £32m Total Proceeds £(29)m Portfolio net cashflow £3m Valuation movement1 £7m Currency movement £11m Closing Portfolio £1,370m % Portfolio growth (local currency) 0.5% % currency movement 0.8% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 1.3% Expenses and other income (0.3)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.2)% Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment 0.3% NAV per Share Total Return 1.2%

92% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2024 (or later) valuations.

Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested

At 30 April 2024, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £59.9m, equivalent to 4.4% of the Portfolio value (31 January 2024: 4.8%). There was one quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company Ticker 30 April 2024

% of Portfolio value Chewy CHWY-US 1.1% Other companies 3.3% Total 4.4%

Realisation activity

Total Realisation proceeds of £29m during the quarter

Two Full Exits completed during the quarter, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 29.2% and a 4.4x Multiple to Cost

New investment activity

Total New Investments of £32m during the quarter, of which 10% (£4m) was alongside funds managed by ICG

The split of Total New Investments was split by category as follows:

Investment Category



Cost (£m) % of New Investments Primary £31m 95% Direct £1m 5% Total £32m 100%

Commitments

We made two new fund Commitments totalling £27.6m during the quarter:





Fund Manager Commitment during the period Local currency £m Leeds VII Leeds Equity $20.0m £15.7m Oak Hill VI Oak Hill $15.0m £11.9m

At 30 April 2024 we had Total Undrawn Commitments of £434m to funds in their investment period and a further £118m to funds outside their investment period

Balance sheet and liquidity

Total available liquidity at 30 April 2024 was £169.3m (31 January 2024: £195.9m)

£m Cash at 31 January 2024 11.2 Total Proceeds 29.0 New investments (32.3) Debt drawn down 20.0 Shareholder returns (12.4) Management fees (4.0) Co-investment Incentive Scheme distribution (6.1) FX and other expenses (0.9) Cash at 30 April 2024 4.5 Available undrawn debt facilities 164.8 Total available liquidity 169.3

The cash balance was £4.5m (31 January 2024: £11.2m) and drawn debt was £40.0m (31 January 2024: £20.0m). As a result, we had net debt of £35.5m (31 January 2024: £8.8m)

Post period end, we announced an extension to the maturity of our €240m revolving credit facility by one year, to 29 May 2028. All other key terms remain the same as in the agreement announced on 1 June 2023 (available here )

) At 30 April 2024, the Portfolio represented 106.9% of net assets (31 January 2024: 105.1%)

£m % of net assets Portfolio 1,370.5 106.9% Cash 4.5 0.4% Drawn debt (40.0) (3.1)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (49.3) (3.8)% Other net current liabilities (3.6) (0.3)% Net assets 1,282.1 100.0%

Dividend and share buyback

Progressive dividend policy maintained: first quarter dividend of 8.5p per share (Q1 FY24: 8p)

It is the Board's current intention to declare total dividends of at least 35p per share for FY25 (FY24: 33p)

The following purchases have been made under the Company's long-term share buyback programme:





Q1 FY25 Since 19 October 20221 Number of shares purchased 590,000 2,137,188 Capital returned to shareholders £7.0m £24.8m Number of days shares have been acquired under the buyback programme 20 133 Weighted average discount to last reported NAV 39.7% 39.3%

1 Being the date the long-term share buyback programme was announced, up to and including 21 June 2024

Post period-end, the Board announced an opportunistic share buyback programme for FY25 of up to £25m. So far, £7.4m has been returned to shareholders via this programme, through the purchase of 620,000 shares at a weighted-average discount of 37.7% to the last reported NAV





Activity since the period end

Notable activity between 1 May 2024 and 31 May 2024 has included Realisation Proceeds of £11m; New investments of £24m; and New fund commitments of £12.8m.

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

25 June 2024