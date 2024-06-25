Granite Digital, Ireland's largest digital agency and a key player in the country's tech ecosystem, is strategically expanding into the U.S. market. This move aligns with Ireland's reputation as a leading European tech hub and responds to the increasing demand for innovative digital solutions and award-winning client service from Granite Digital's growing Fortune 500 client base.

Pictured at the announcement that Granite Digital is expanding into the U.S. market to support its growing global client base and create 50 new jobs in New York are L-R: Margaret Molloy, advisor to the Granite Digital board; Robert Carpenter, Chief Commercial Officer of Granite Digital, and Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital. (Photo: Business Wire)

The investment follows Granite's acquisition of the majority stake in the digital division of New York-based creative agency LCM247, founded by Chief Creative Officer, Patrick Heaphy.

Renowned for blending cutting-edge technology with Ireland's rich storytelling tradition, Granite Digital's U.S. expansion will create over 50 new jobs in New York. The positions will include Software Engineering, Data Science (Artificial Intelligence), DevOps, Digital Advisory, Analytics, CRO and Customer Experience (CX).

"This strategic investment enables us to fill a crucial gap in the market, particularly in B2B enterprise support," said Robert Carpenter, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Granite Digital. "Our global clients are asking us to expand our presence into the U.S. This expanded presence in New York allows us to better serve our clients and expand our offerings, enabling U.S.-based and global businesses to leverage the best European digital marketing, security, and compliance standards. As always, we will continue to deliver award-winning client services."

Granite Digital has made two key appointments to strengthen its U.S. operations further.

Margaret Molloy, a veteran marketer and founder of Molloy Marketing Advisory, will be a board advisor. Margaret's career spans several prominent roles, including a decade-long tenure at Siegel+Gale, where she spearheaded global marketing.

"I am thrilled to see Granite Digital bring its digital excellence and award-winning client service to U.S.-based brands," Molloy said. "Leveraging skilled global talent to drive growth can be a game-changer for brands. Granite Digital's strategy to integrate top global talent with local presence in Ireland and New York will appeal to brand leaders looking for top-tier digital solutions, engaging storytelling, and commitment to client service."

Oran Bambrick has been appointed as Vice President of U.S. Operations. Oran will leverage his expertise in digital operations and market expansion as Granite continues to support clients in the U.S.

About Granite Digital

Granite Digital was founded in Ireland in 2008 and has successfully delivered over 1,000 website projects for some of the biggest companies and institutions in the world. The heart of Granite Digital's success is its commitment to client service making it Ireland's largest independent digital agency. In recent years, Granite Digital has been on a growth path, expanding its client base of over 1200 organizations. Concentrix, Google Cloud, CBRE, and Papa John's are some of the organizations Granite Digital has served.

