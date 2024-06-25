

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded from previous session's losses, and bond yields rose, ahead of crucial U.S. economic data including a report on personal income & spending due later in the week.



The dollar index climbed to 105.78 before easing to 105.65, but still held above the flat line, gaining 0.16%.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Notes increased to 4.245%, gaining 0.008 points.



Gold futures for June ended down by $13.40 or about 0.58% at $2,316.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for June ended lower by $0.652 or about 2.2% at $28.837 an ounce, losing for the third consecutive session.



Copper futures dropped to $4.3730 per pound, losing $0.0520 or 1.16%.



In U.S. economic news today, the Chicago Fed's measure of overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure in the United States rose in May for the first time in three months, survey results showed.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, or CFNAI, rose to +0.18 in May from -0.26 in April, which was revised from -0.23. In the same month last year, the reading was -0.17. The latest score was the strongest since +0.29 in February.



U.S. house prices rose less than expected in April, after stagnating in the previous month, latest data from the Federal Housing Financing Agency showed.



The seasonally adjusted house price index increased 0.2% from the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3% gain. March's 0.1% increase was revised down to 0.0%.



House prices rose 6.3% year-on-year in April, which was more than double the 3.1% gain registered in the same month last year.



Survey data from the Conference Board showed consumer confidence in the U.S. eased slightly in June as households' economic expectations eroded. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index fell to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. Economists had expected a reading of 100.



The Expectations Index, which mirrors consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, slid to 73.0 from 74.9 in May.



