RACING FORCE S.P.A.: Racing Force: Mumtalakat enters into binding commitment to invest EUR 2 million in ABB

Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716
Lang & Schwarz
25.06.24
22:01 Uhr
51,75 Euro
-0,58
-1,11 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
Actusnews Wire
25.06.2024 21:23 Uhr
121 Leser
Racing Force: Mumtalakat enters into binding commitment to invest EUR 2 million in ABB

Ronco Scrivia (GE), June 25th 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group (the Group), a world leader in safety systems for motorsports (RFG or the Company), following the press release published today about the approval by its Board of Directors of a capital increase (the Capital Increase) through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, reserved for subscription by qualified and institutional investors (the Placement), announces that following the above resolution and the related press release, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. (C), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain (the Investor), entered into a binding commitment to subscribe a portion of said Capital Increase, for an amount of EUR two million.
Furthermore, to help supporting the stability of the share, the Investor entered into 180-day lock-up agreement with the Company starting from the settlement date of the Placement, in line with the practice for similar transactions.
For further information on the Capital Increase, please refer to the press release published today and available at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the Company's registered office and in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section of www.racingforce.com.
This press release is available at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the Company's registered office and in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section on www.racingforce.com. RFG uses the eMarket SDIR circuit managed by Teleborsa S.r.l., based in Piazza Priscilla 4, Rome, for the dissemination of regulated information.

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmyaZ8ZmZWeXx5pqZ5xsZ2eXaWljmmiWZZTLnJKblpyanZxpl2aSl5XJZnFnmWhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86430-racing-force-s.p.a.-pr-abb-cornerstone-investor-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
