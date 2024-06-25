

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.47 billion, or $5.94 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $6.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $5.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $22.1 billion from $21.9 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.94 vs. $6.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.1 Bln vs. $21.9 Bln last year.



