Clarification on Share Consolidation Proposal

The Company wishes to clarify its intentions with respect to a proposed share consolidation mentioned in previous disclosures and which will be voted on at the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 22, 2024 (the "Shareholder Meeting").

At this time, the Company intends only to consolidate shares in connection with a listing on a major U.S. exchange (the "U.S. Listing"), which it intends to complete before the end of 2024. The exchange in question imposes minimum share price requirements for listed companies, which the Company does not presently satisfy based on the most recent price of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends only to consolidate shares in connection with the approval of its listing application by a major U.S. exchange, and the U.S. Listing would occur immediately following the consolidation. If the Company does not obtain the U.S. Listing, it does not intend to consolidate its shares. Alternatively, if the Company does satisfy the applicable exchange's minimum share price requirement at the time the Company receives approval to list, it does not intend to consolidate shares.

Furthermore, if the Company obtains the U.S. Listing, it intends to consolidate its shares at the minimum ratio necessary to comfortably satisfy applicable exchange requirements. At the Shareholder Meeting, the board of directors of the Company is seeking authorization to consolidate shares at a ratio of up to 150:1 in the future. However, this represents a maximum potential consolidation ratio and is significantly more than what the Company anticipates will be necessary at this time.

Management continues to believe that obtaining the U.S. Listing is a key milestone in increasing the Company's public profile, access to capital, and liquidity, to the benefit of all shareholders. Any U.S. Listing is subject to completion of the Company's proposed merger with Kungsleden as well as customary regulatory and exchange approvals.

Joint Investor Presentation with Kungsleden Management

The Company will hold a virtual presentation for current and prospective investors on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT) (the "Investor Presentation").

CEO AJ Scalia and President and Chairman Drew Armstrong will be joined by of Kungsleden CEO Tom Masiero (together, the "Presenters"), for the presentation. The Presenters will provide an overview of the proposed merger between the Company and Kungsleden (the "Transaction"), discuss the transaction rationale and expected benefits to Cathedra shareholders, and address selected questions from the audience. Please email questions for the Presenters to ir@cathedra.com no later than July 7, 2024, for inclusion in the Q&A session.

Register for the virtual meeting using the below link, and a recording of the meeting will be available on the Company's website in the future:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MM8H4KT9SEOsdrP_UEiNGw

Recent Media Appearances from Cathedra and Kungsleden Management

Additionally, Mr. Armstrong has appeared in three interviews since the announcement of the Transaction in March, the first two of which also include participation from Mr. Masiero. In these interviews, Mr. Armstrong discusses the state of the bitcoin mining industry, the trend toward high-performance compute for artificial intelligence, the Transaction, and more. Recordings of these interviews can be viewed at the following links:

March 2024: Drew Armstrong, Marcus Dent, and Tom Masiero on The Mining Pod

April 2024: Drew Armstrong, Marcus Dent, and Tom Masiero on Digital Wildcatters

June 2024: Drew Armstrong on The Bitcoin Layer

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTC Pink: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that believes sound money and abundant energy are the keys to human flourishing. The Comp\any has diversified bitcoin mining operations which produce 355 PH/s across two states and four locations in the United States. The Company is focused on managing and expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

