SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Cities Summit (WCS) 2024 concluded with about 3,500 delegates and trade visitors, from close to 100 cities, attending various WCS programmes from 2 - 4 June. The Summit brought together global leaders, industry movers and shakers, innovators, and up-and-coming young leaders and entrepreneurs to envision and shape the future of urban development.Under this year's theme, "Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Rejuvenate, Reinvent, Reimagine", more than 40 exhibitors and presenters showcased a diversity of key projects and practical urban solutions through physical booths and concept pitches at the City Innovators stage.Several recurring themes have emerged during various sessions in the Summit:- Innovation enables cities to address complex urban challenges. Cities must invest in research capabilities to drive innovation, which will in turn translate into new and effective solutions to address common challenges.- Embracing international collaboration is vital in shaping the urban landscapes of tomorrow. Cities must remain open to adapting and incorporating insights and best practices from around the world. Benefits from international collaborations can be leveraged upon to address common challenges and build a collective future of greater liveability and sustainability.- Partnerships and collaborative ecosystems are key in addressing urban challenges. Cities must actively involve its citizens and stakeholders in the planning of its living environment and urban policies. A more engaged citizenry lays the groundwork for a strong partnership between Government and citizens, translating into better policy outcomes and stewardship of resources.In addition to the extensive discussions and knowledge exchange, the summit provided opportunities for stakeholders from the public and private sectors to forge new alliances, cultivate strategic partnerships, and explore potential avenues for collaboration. A total of 8 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements were inked at WCS 2024. Details on partnerships signed at the Summit are provided in the Annex.WCS serves as a catalyst for collaborative engagement and knowledge sharing, and continues to be an important convening for cities around the world. The next World Cities Summit will be held in 13 - 15 June 2026, in Singapore. The World Cities Summit Mayors Forum 2025 will be held from 2 - 4 July, hosted by the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize 2020 Laureate - the city of Vienna. For more information on World Cities Summit, please visit https://www.worldcitiessummit.com.sg/About the World Cities SummitThe biennial World Cities Summit (WCS) is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. Jointly organised by Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), key highlights of the Summit include the WCS Mayors Forum, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize and the WCS Young Leaders Symposium. For more information, visit www.worldcitiessummit.com.sg.About Centre for Liveable CitiesSet up in 2008 by the Ministry of National Development and the then-Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC) aims to distil, create and share knowledge on liveable and sustainable cities.The CLC's work spans four main areas: Research, Capability Development, Knowledge Platforms, and Advisory. Through these activities, it hopes to provide urban leaders and practitioners with the knowledge and support needed to make our cities better. For more information, please visit www.clc.gov.sgAbout Urban Redevelopment AuthorityThe Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is Singapore's land use planning and conservation agency. Our mission is 'to make Singapore a great city to live, work and play'. We strive to create an endearing home and a vibrant and sustainable city through long-term planning and innovation, in partnership with the community.URA's multi-faceted role includes being the main government land sales agent. We attract and channel private capital investments to develop sites that support planning, economic and social objectives. We also partner the community to enliven our public spaces to create a car-lite, people-friendly and liveable city for all to enjoy. In shaping a distinctive city, URA also promotes architecture and urban design excellence. Visit www.ura.gov.sg for more information.