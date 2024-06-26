The University of Oxford Pride Alumni Network: Launching Today: Oxford Pride Alumni Network

OXFORD, England, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with global pride month, the Oxford Pride Alumni Network (OxPAN) is a new initiative designed to connect, empower, and celebrate an estimated 35,000 LGBTQ+ graduates from the University of Oxford living and working around the world. Oxford alumni can join for free via the website: https://oxfordpridealumni.org .

Building a Supportive Community

Christer Holloman, Oxford graduate and founder of the initiative explains, 'Through a variety of engaging events, both online and in-person, the network will provide valuable resources to support alumni in their career development and personal growth' and continues, 'We aim to create a welcoming and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ alumni to connect, share experiences, and build meaningful professional relationships'.

Inaugural Events

Today the group is hosting its first ever webinar, an interactive discussion about the state of LGBTQ+ rights and legal protections around the world, with David Isaac CBE, Provost of Worcester College. David comments, "The LGBTQ+ community has a rich history at Oxford - but hasn't always been entirely visible or openly celebrated. The Oxford Pride Alumni Network is a very positive step forward to recognise the contribution of LGBTQ+ alumni to the life of the University, to allow our graduates to be part of a supportive global network and to help shape the future of Oxford". The launch will be followed by in-person events in London and New York on Thursday, 27 June. Visit the website for more information and to sign up for these and future events.

Upholding Oxford's Values

Claire Grainger, Acting Director of Alumni Engagement, adds "Oxford is stronger because of the diversity of our students, staff and alumni. The Oxford Pride Alumni Network celebrates this strength and creates a space for LGBTQ+ alumni to connect and flourish. It ensures that LGBTQ+ voices are heard and empowers them to thrive both personally and professionally."

For more information please contact the University of Oxford Pride Alumni Network on oxfordpridealumni AT gmail.com

