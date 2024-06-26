The Chinese company says its new product has a storage capacity of 2,240 Wh and an expected lifespan of 6,000 cycles. Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has launched a new battery for balcony PV systems. "As the first AC-coupled balcony energy system on the market, it is compatible with all microinverters on the market and can be installed easily in just two steps," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The MS-A2 battery measures 455 mm x 220 mm x 457 mm and weighs 32 kg. It is based on LiFePO4 cells and has a storage capacity of 2,240 Wh. The nominal AC voltage is 230 V and the ...

