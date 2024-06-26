Tele2 AB: Tele2 Named Sweden's Most Sustainable Company and 37th Globally by Time Magazine

STOCKHOLM , June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq: TEL2 A) (Nasdaq: TEL2 B) (Stockholm: TEL2 A) (Stockholm: TEL2 B) has been named Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. Earlier this year, Tele2 was also recognized as Sweden's climate leader by the Financial Times.

The ranking includes a comprehensive selection process of over 5,000 of the world's largest companies that underwent a rigorous 4-step process to identify the top 500 most sustainable companies. For each company, an overall sustainability score was calculated with a maximum score of 100. In total, Tele2 got 76.13 points, which is the highest rating for any Swedish company and makes Tele2 rank number 37 globally, among companies from over 30 countries.

We are honored to be recognized as Sweden's most sustainable company and proud to rank so well also in a global context. Together with our top rating on the Financial Times European Climate Leaders list for two consecutive years, this recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our employees in advancing sustainability. We will continue to strive for excellence and drive positive change in the industry and society, says Kjell Johnsen, President and CEO of Tele2.

The assessment involved over 20 key data points in three categories: "Commitments & Ratings," "Reporting & Transparency," and "Stewardship."

Commitments & Ratings

Analysis of external ratings from reputable organizations such as CDP, where Tele2 is rated A since 2022, and commitments to sustainability frameworks such as UN Global Compact and Science Based Targets initiative.

Reporting & Transparency

In addition to external ratings, the standards of Tele2's own sustainability reporting and its transparency were evaluated.

Stewardship

Environmental and social Key Performance Indicators from Tele2's Sustainability reports, covering aspects such as emission intensity, renewable energy use, gender representation, and employee turnover.

Read onThe Times web here.

Notes to the editors:

Press release from April 29, 2024: Tele2 once again among the top as the Financial Times names Europe's Climate Leaders

Press release from May 15, 2023: Tele2 ranked number one in Europe's Climate Leaders 2023

Tele2s Sustainability report

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of External Communications Phone: +46 761 15 38 30/fredrik.hallstan@tele2.com

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/r/tele2-named-sweden-s-most-sustainable-company-and-37th-globally-by-time-magazine,c4006444

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/3372/4006444/2884948.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/time-wmsc2024-logos-basic,c3314420 TIME WMSC2024 Logos Basic https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/kjell-johnsen-3---digital,c3314422 Kjell Johnsen 3 - Digital https://news.cision.com/tele2-ab/i/kjell-johnsen---vd-tele2,c3314423 Kjell Johnsen - VD Tele2

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tele2-named-swedens-most-sustainable-company-and-37th-globally-by-time-magazine-302182797.html