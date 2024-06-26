

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen depreciated to a 17-year low of 202.88 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 202.53.



The yen edged down to 171.35 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 171.08.



Moving away from an early 2-day high of 178.29 against the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 178.64.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 159.90 and 97.89 from early yesterday's closing quotes of 159.69 and 97.71, respectively.



The yen slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 171.11 against the Canadian dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 116.91.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 204.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the euro, 180.00 against the franc, 161.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the kiwi and 118.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

