Mittwoch, 26.06.2024

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
25.06.24
14:35 Uhr
1,786 Euro
+0,056
+3,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7101,76608:38
1,7141,76208:39
Dow Jones News
26.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Dividend Currency Elections

DJ Dividend Currency Elections 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Dividend Currency Elections 
26-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
26 June 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Dividend Currency Elections 
 
 
Following the Company's announcement on 21 June 2024 of a USD15 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 19 July 
2024, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections. 
 
Distribution amount         6.832 US cents per Common Share 
Announcement of dividend      21 June 2024 
Ex-dividend date          4 July 2024 
Record date             5 July 2024 
Final day for currency election   8 July 2024 
Announcement of GBP rate per share 11 July 2024 
Payment date            19 July 2024

The default currency for the Company's dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 8 July 2024.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 330178 
EQS News ID:  1933023 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1933023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
