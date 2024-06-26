

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 17-year high of 106.89 against the yen and a 1-year high of 1.6004 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 106.11 and 1.6117, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-week high of 0.6689, a 6-day high of 0.9135 and more than a 1-month high of 1.0932 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6645, 0.9074 and 1.0853, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 108.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



