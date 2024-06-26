Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2024 09:11 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (215/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ser. B (SBBB) due to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 1.20. The re-calculation is effective from the
ex-date, June 26, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1230739
