

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased further in May to the highest level in three years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups climbed to 10.2 percent in May from 9.2 percent in April.



Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since May 2021, when it was 10.3 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 299,000 in May from 263,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, climbed to 30.3 percent from 24.7 percent in April.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-64 age groups was 10.4 percent in May versus 9.5 percent in April.



Data showed that the employment rate rose to 63.7 percent in May from 62.4 percent in the previous month.



