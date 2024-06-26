Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Allianz Finance II B.V. EUR600mil Long 5year
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Pre Stabilisation
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
June 26, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz Finance II B.V.
EUR 600mil Fixed Rate Notes due 04 December 2029
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,
dated 23 May 2024
Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):
Allianz SE
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 600mil
Description:
EUR 600mil Fixed Rate Notes due 04 December 2029
Offer price:
tbc
Other offer terms:
DIP documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Continental Bank
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
26 June 2024
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market).
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
