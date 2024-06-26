DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.3782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169030470 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453

