Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.9397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4039168 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 330366 EQS News ID: 1933485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

