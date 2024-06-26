DJ Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI LN) Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14263478 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 330393 EQS News ID: 1933543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 26, 2024 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)