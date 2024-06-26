DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (UNIC LN) Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2024 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.1409 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10957784 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 330387 EQS News ID: 1933531 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1933531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2024 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)