Loop, the leading returns and reverse logistics platform, today announced the launch of Ship by Loop, a new solution that gives brands the ability to easily configure their return shipments within the Loop platform for both UK domestic and international returns. Loop's new offering will provide merchants with access to a broader range of global carriers, allowing them to compare rates across shipping options and maximise savings on every return.

With Ship by Loop, brands can either leverage their existing carrier accounts or take advantage of Loop's pre-discounted rates with more than 15 global carriers, securing up to 91% off standard carrier rates. To increase convenience for shoppers and merchants alike, the returns experience also offers the option to utilise QR codes rather than printed labels for select carriers, along with the ability to generate labels across 13 countries.

Ship by Loop offers shipping options optimized for both UK and worldwide shipments through Loop's specialised shipping partners:

Ship by Loop Worldwide powered by Easyship

Ship by Loop US Domestic powered by EasyPost

With this new offering, Loop is continuing to expand its shipping profile, delivering innovative cost-saving solutions that simplify the process of scaling and optimising reverse logistics for merchants across the globe.

"As Loop grows its international reach, Ship by Loop is our latest cutting-edge tool to help brands offer seamless returns on a global scale," said Kristen Kelly, Vice President of Product at Loop. "Merchants today are looking to international expansion as a strategy to grow their business and brand's footprint. However, the cost of doing so remains high. With Ship by Loop, we are offering brands of all sizes the tools they need to reduce the costs and burdens associated with reverse logistics, elevating their post-purchase experience for shoppers around the world."

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimising returns, exchanges and reverse logistics for more than 3,500 of the world's most-loved brands. Through innovative features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

