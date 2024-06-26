

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday, as geopolitical risks from the Middle East conflict and confidence surrounding the summer driving season outweighed industry data showing a surprise jump in U.S. stockpiles.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.7 percent to$84.78 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $81.44.



Recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and conflicts in Gaza resulted in traders pricing a risk premium into oil prices.



According to the Ukrainian army, Russian troops have launched around 100 deadly glide bombs and dozens of drones across the border over the last 24 hours.



Elsewhere, fighting raged between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in Gaza's southern city of Rafah as fears grow of a wider regional war drawing in Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that U.S. oil inventories grew by 914,000 barrels in the week to June 21.



Gasoline stocks rose by 3.84 million barrels last week, while distillate stocks-which include diesel and heating oil-fell by about 1.18 million barrels.



The official figures from the Energy Information Administration are due later in the day.



