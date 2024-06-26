As a Retail Media Network, Carter is a groundbreaking technology available to connect businesses of all sizes and delivers a wide range of advertising applications

Today, Carter, a first-of-its-kind technology in the Retail Media Network (RMN) space, launches across North America. Carter delivers a cohesive solution for sophisticated audience management, streamlined campaign execution and multifaceted monetization across various industries. In an era where personalized advertising and targeted marketing are pivotal, Carter offers a comprehensive platform and dynamic approach to uniquely position itself as a key disruptor.

Carter emerges as a solution for the advertising and marketing industry to effectively target, engage and convert audiences during increased competition and evolving consumer behavior. Carter is a revolutionary platform designed to deploy behind the firewall in clients' environments, ensuring maximum security and control. This platform is highly customizable and built with privacy-first principles, allowing it to stay resilient as privacy regulations evolve, and seamlessly integrate into existing infrastructures. Carter empowers retailers to harness the full potential of their first-party data enabling businesses to thrive in this highly personalized industry.

"We believe Carter will address critical gaps in the Retail Media Network and digital advertising industry, ultimately making for a tailored experience that meets specific business needs," said Shobhit Khandelwal, CEO and founder of Carter. "With Carter, businesses can achieve unparalleled precision in targeting, engaging and converting their customers, all while retaining full control over their data. We turn every customer interaction into a revenue-generating opportunity while keeping privacy at the core of our mission."

Carter offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to address the most pressing needs of modern advertisers:

Advertising Marketing: Enables businesses to plan, activate, and measure marketing campaigns on a single platform Retail Media Network: Facilitates engagement with retail media, offering advanced tools for managing and monetizing customer interactions Middleware Services DSP SSP: Acts as a bridge between publishers and advertisers providing monetization opportunities in hi-touch areas for mid to large corporations

Carter enters the market as a versatile and essential platform for modern advertising needs, focusing on scalable, data-driven marketing solutions.

For more information on Carter, visit: https://trycarter.com

About Carter

Carter is transforming retail media with AI and privacy at the core. It is a technology platform that enables professionals in the Retail Media Network (RMN) space to optimize competitive business performance. It's a groundbreaking technology designed with data security at the forefront. Carter will scale businesses of all sizes, and deliver solutions for sophisticated audience management, advertising campaign executions, and multifaceted monetization across multiple industries. Carter empowers brands to leverage the full advertising landscape effectively. Accelerate your growth with Carter's modular platform, enabling rapid adaptation, seamless integration, and smart investment in your personalized ecosystem.

