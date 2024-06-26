Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 12:38 Uhr
60 Leser
iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held on June 25, 2024, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in iFabric's information circular which was filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on May 29, 2024. All of the director nominees listed in the information circular were re-elected as directors of iFabric. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Hylton Karon

19,923,766

99.89%

21,300

0.11%

Hilton Price

19,921,766

99.88%

23,300

0.12%

Richard Macary

19,754,259

99.04%

190,807

0.96%

Cameron Groome

19,754,259

99.04%

190,807

0.96%

Mark Cochran

19,738,159

98.96%

206,907

1.04%

Giancarlo Beevis

19,918,766

99.87%

27,300

0.13%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six, approve the unallocated stock options for a further three years, and in respect of the appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com
Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
