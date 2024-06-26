

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Chatsworth, California-based MGA Entertainment is recalling about 21 million units of Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins citing the risk of skin, eye and respiratory irritation and sensitization, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, about 1 million units were recalled in Canada.



The products, made in China, were sold at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide, and online.



The recall involves Make It Mini Sets that include 'Make It Mini Appliances,' all models and series of 'Make It Mini Food,' and 'Make It Mini Lifestyle.'



The impacted products were sold from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.



The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food.



According to the agency, the recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.



The recall was initiated after MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults, including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation. There was one report that a consumer's asthma was triggered.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer's choice.



In similar recalls for children's products, about 500 units of Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sets sold exclusively on Amazon were called back last week by Thousandshores due to violation of the Federal Phthalates ban.



In May, La Mirada, California-based Cotton On USA Inc. called back about 8,500 units of plastic toy pinwheels that were given away as a promotional item for free at Cotton On stores citing choking hazard.



