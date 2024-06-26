DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain has successfully tokenized more than $220 million worth of invoices in collaboration with InvoiceMate, a leading platform for invoice tokenization recognized by Deloitte. This achievement marks a significant advancement in decentralized finance (DeFi) and highlights the transformative potential of ICP's blockchain technology in real-world assets (RWAs).ICP's decentralized network, known for its scalability, security, and interoperability, is the key driver of its success. Its innovative architecture provides an ideal ecosystem for the tokenization of real-world assets, revolutionizing traditional finance. Over 1,850 businesses have benefited, with more than 101,000 invoices tokenized, demonstrating ICP's capacity to handle large-scale financial processes efficiently and securely.InvoiceMate, in partnership with ICP, transforms traditional invoices into digital assets, empowering SMEs globally. "InvoiceMate is proud to collaborate with ICP in tokenizing over $220 million worth of invoices," said Muhammad Ibrahim, head of Web3 and innovation at InvoiceMate. "This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation in finance and empowering businesses of all sizes."Supported by the Dfinity Foundation, ICP is a decentralized network protocol that revolutionizes the internet by providing a scalable, secure, and interoperable platform for blockchain-based applications. Its architecture allows for the seamless tokenization of real-world assets, unlocking new possibilities for DeFi and financial inclusion.About InvoiceMateInvoiceMate is the decentralized infrastructure for invoice financing that connects conventional businesses with Web3 investors via invoices as RWAs. With a focus on innovation and transparency, InvoiceMate leverages blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional finance and drive sustainable growth for SMEs worldwide. For more information, visit invoicemate.tech.For media inquiries, please contact:Muhammad Salman Anjumsalman@invoicemate.techSource: InvoiceMateCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.