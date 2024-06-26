

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to near 2-week lows of 0.9601 against the euro and 1.1378 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9574 and 1.1349, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc slipped to a 2-week low of 0.8981 and a 2-day low of 178.12 from early highs of 0.8946 and 178.64, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the euro, 1.16 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback and 175.00 against the yen.



