Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that it has been awarded a contract to deliver cloud and data security solutions to a major global laboratory data and advisory firm through its Aurora subsidiary.

Under the terms of a three year, US$814,000 contract, the Company will provide integrated cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud native application protection (CNAPP), and data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities to an existing customer. These solutions will enable the customer, who serves thousands of laboratories around the world in pharmaceutical, biotech, chemistry, and other scientific fields, to better protect and manage their proprietary cloud applications and data.

"We are pleased we can continue to deliver needed security solutions to our base of existing customers and partners," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We have recently added additional sales people to focus on higher margin products and services that address growing compliance concerns and cybersecurity threats facing businesses today."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh

Executive Chairman

ali@sequoiapartners.ca

604.306.5720

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

sean@sophiccapital.com

647.953.5607

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.